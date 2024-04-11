Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. 1,443,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,655. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

