Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Scorpio Gold stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Scorpio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

