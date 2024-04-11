Scotiabank Lowers Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Price Target to $8.00

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNTK. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 382,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,030. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $603.54 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of -0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

