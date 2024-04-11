SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 15,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,482. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

