SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
SGS Price Performance
SGS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.
