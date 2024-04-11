SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Update

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SGSOY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 75,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,385. SGS has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from SGS’s previous dividend of $0.20.

SGS SA provides inspection, testing, and verification services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Business Assurance. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, softlines and accessories, and hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products, as well as government and trade facilitation services.

