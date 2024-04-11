Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 98.3% in March

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHCAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 12,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,093. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

