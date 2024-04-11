Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rises By 80.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.
Barry Callebaut Stock Performance
Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,417.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,330.00 and a 12-month high of $2,175.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,522.74.
About Barry Callebaut
