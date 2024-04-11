Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Rises By 80.8%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Shares of Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $1,417.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 12-month low of $1,330.00 and a 12-month high of $2,175.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,455.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,522.74.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

