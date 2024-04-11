Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declines By 54.1%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 52,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $605,877.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,754. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 152,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. 93,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,317. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

