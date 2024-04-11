Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Decreases By 64.7%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.54.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.