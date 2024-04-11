Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Decreases By 64.7%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRYBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

