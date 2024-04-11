Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Expands By 69.5%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the March 15th total of 150,400 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 61,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,470. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enveric Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.