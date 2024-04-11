Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Drops By 78.0%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

