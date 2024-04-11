Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Decreases By 91.7%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Thursday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.
About Jenoptik
