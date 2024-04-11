Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Decreases By 91.7%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $32.65 during trading hours on Thursday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

