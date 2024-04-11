Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Grows By 2,352.8%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a growth of 2,352.8% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
SCD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 56,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,331. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
