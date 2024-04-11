Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Grows By 2,352.8%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,800 shares, a growth of 2,352.8% from the March 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SCD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 56,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,331. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.