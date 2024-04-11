Short Interest in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Decreases By 56.9%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ohmyhome in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ohmyhome
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohmyhome
Ohmyhome Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OMH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 57,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,093. Ohmyhome has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.
About Ohmyhome
Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ohmyhome
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.