Short Interest in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Decreases By 56.9%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Ohmyhome in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ohmyhome Limited ( NASDAQ:OMH Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ohmyhome as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 57,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,093. Ohmyhome has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Further Reading

