Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Rises By 1,755.0%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 1,755.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

