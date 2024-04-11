Short Interest in Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Decreases By 56.2%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 131,100 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Royalty Management Price Performance
Shares of RMCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 18,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,243. Royalty Management has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31.
About Royalty Management
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Management
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bullish Earnings Means More of the Same for Constellation Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.