Short Interest in Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Decreases By 56.2%

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 131,100 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Royalty Management Price Performance

Shares of RMCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 18,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,243. Royalty Management has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation operates as a royalty company that identifies and invests in undervalued assets. It acquires and invests in natural resources, patents, intellectual property, and digital assets. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

