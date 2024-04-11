Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rises By 108.0%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 1.4 %

SDVKY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

