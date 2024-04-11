Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Expands By 146.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 146.6% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Secom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 42,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. Secom has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Secom had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.