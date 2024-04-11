Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Expands By 102.9%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SIEGY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,918. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.8823 per share. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

