Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Grows By 400.0%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Soitec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $51.73 on Thursday. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Soitec has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $91.50.
Soitec Company Profile
