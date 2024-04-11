Short Interest in Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Grows By 400.0%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Soitec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLOIY remained flat at $51.73 on Thursday. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Soitec has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $91.50.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

