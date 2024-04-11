Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,169,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 502,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Silver X Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Silver X Mining

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.