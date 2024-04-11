Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 5,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
Singularity Future Technology Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.
Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 531.52% and a negative return on equity of 227.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.
Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.
