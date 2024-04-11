SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 6% Higher

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.05 and last traded at $87.05. 138,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 207,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). SiTime had a negative net margin of 55.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,581,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,340 shares of company stock worth $455,780 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

