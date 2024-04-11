Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 46.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTK remained flat at $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,303. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

Further Reading

