Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, an increase of 390.8% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Trading Up 50.0 %

SIRC traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,879,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,235,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Solar Integrated Roofing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

