Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Shares Down 0.5%

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 994,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 250,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Solvay Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

