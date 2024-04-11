Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 2,666.7% in March

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 2,666.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

SKHHY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,484. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

