SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 144,613 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,265. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.