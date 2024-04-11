Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COPJ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Get Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.41% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.