Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,011 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMBC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 502,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $682.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.