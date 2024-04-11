Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1227 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 81,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,439. The company has a market cap of $837.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

