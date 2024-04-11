Sutton Place Investors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.60. 2,174,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,938. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $95.70 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

