System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Up 8.3%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.21. 266,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 432,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 33.96% and a negative net margin of 45.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of System1 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in System1 by 6,390.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in System1 by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in System1 during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

