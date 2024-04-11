Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $38.06. 425,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 763,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TARS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 237,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

