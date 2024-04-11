Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.90

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $8.63. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 511,683 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.08. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

