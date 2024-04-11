Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $39,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TFX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

