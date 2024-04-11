The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 6,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,927. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

