The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 184,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $1,446,113 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

