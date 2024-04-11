Theta Fuel Trading Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $705.28 million and $151.51 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00065979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00022191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,510,924,773 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.