TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.96

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON TFIF traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 105.20 ($1.33). 2,647,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,189. TwentyFour Income has a 12 month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.59. The company has a market cap of £786.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,528.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TwentyFour Income

In other news, insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen purchased 47,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95). Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

