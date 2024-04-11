Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $444.58 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.40 billion and $444.58 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00012746 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00139754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008189 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001384 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.4183596 USD and is down -16.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 990 active market(s) with $662,341,775.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.