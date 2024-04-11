UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.38 billion and approximately $1.43 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $5.80 or 0.00008236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.73 or 0.00140151 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,683,893 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,688,880.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.96214792 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,830,562.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

