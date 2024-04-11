Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,977,274 shares. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.