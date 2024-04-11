Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.07 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.83.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.00. 1,657,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,413. The company has a market cap of $232.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

