VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,327. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

