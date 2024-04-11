Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Mayport LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mayport LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.3% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.39. 12,986,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,486,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.