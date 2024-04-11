Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

