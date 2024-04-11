Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,565. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

