Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 16.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.78. 488,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

