Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.89. 179,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

